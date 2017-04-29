-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vital Therapies Inc (VTL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vital Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.35). Vital Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vital Therapies will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vital Therapies.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $10.00 target price on Vital Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vital Therapies stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Vital Therapies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) remained flat at $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 523,474 shares of the company were exchanged. Vital Therapies has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s market capitalization is $128.58 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80.

Vital Therapies Company Profile

Vital Therapies, Inc is a biotherapeutic company. The Company is focused on developing a human hepatic cell-based treatment targeting acute forms of liver failure. Its product candidate, the ELAD System, is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy designed to allow the patient’s liver to regenerate to a healthy state, or to stabilize the patient until transplant.

