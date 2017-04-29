$0.33 EPS Expected for Sterling Bancorp (STL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business earned $121.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.81 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 26.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Kahn sold 1,475 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $34,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Thompson sold 5,500 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,121 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,942,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,495,000 after buying an additional 1,120,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,673,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,369,000 after buying an additional 729,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,236,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,644,000 after buying an additional 126,227 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after buying an additional 77,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,049,000 after buying an additional 32,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) traded down 1.90% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,867 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $25.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “$0.33 EPS Expected for Sterling Bancorp (STL) This Quarter” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/0-33-eps-expected-for-sterling-bancorp-stl-this-quarter.html.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.