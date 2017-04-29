-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) to post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.36). Wix.Com reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business earned $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Wix.Com from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.99.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) traded up 0.54% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 769,636 shares. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $79.30. The firm’s market cap is $3.36 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the third quarter worth $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 1,485.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/0-33-earnings-per-share-expected-for-wix-com-ltd-wix-this-quarter-updated.html.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. (Wix) is a Web development platform enabling businesses and organizations to take businesses, brands and workflow online. The Company provides solutions that business owners can use to operate various aspects of their business online, such as selling goods, taking reservations, and scheduling and confirming appointments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.Com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.