-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lion Biotechnologies Inc (LBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lion Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:LBIO) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lion Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Lion Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lion Biotechnologies.

Lion Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:LBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBIO shares. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Lion Biotechnologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. FBR & Co set a $17.00 price target on Lion Biotechnologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut their price target on Lion Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lion Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Lion Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:LBIO) traded down 2.84% during trading on Monday, reaching $6.85. 185,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Lion Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $426.82 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lion Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $123,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lion Biotechnologies by 1,891.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 1,281,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 1,217,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in Lion Biotechnologies by 5,129.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 688,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lion Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lion Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $566,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lion Biotechnologies

Lion Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead program is an adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

