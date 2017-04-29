$0.26 EPS Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. ON Semiconductor Corp posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ON Semiconductor Corp.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. Vetr raised shares of ON Semiconductor Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.85 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor Corp in a report on Friday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor Corp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor Corp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 18,547 shares of ON Semiconductor Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $259,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 448,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,282,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,414 shares of company stock valued at $370,293. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp by 19.2% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) traded down 0.91% on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. 6,974,032 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

ON Semiconductor Corp Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of sensors, power management, connectivity, custom and system on chip (SoC), analog, logic, timing, and discrete devices. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group offers a range of discrete, module and integrated semiconductor products.

