$0.25 EPS Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

HALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) traded down 2.35% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 82,995 shares. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $193.79 million, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Holding Co. increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 27.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 279.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company markets, distributes, underwrites and services its property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals. Its business involves marketing, distributing, underwriting and servicing insurance products, as well as providing other insurance related services.

