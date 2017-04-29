$0.25 EPS Expected for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties’ earnings. Armada Hoffler Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Armada Hoffler Properties.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm earned $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.71 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 15,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,187.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 179,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,382,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after buying an additional 226,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 45,436 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 454,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 318,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 75,616 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) traded down 0.63% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 189,936 shares. The company has a market cap of $792.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.55. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company. The Company is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in various markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of its operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners.

