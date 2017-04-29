$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:REXR) to announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 million. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on REXR shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,513,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,641,000 after buying an additional 22,201 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 553,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after buying an additional 120,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,117,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,111,000 after buying an additional 49,242 shares during the period.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:REXR) traded down 1.31% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,192 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed full-service real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P. is the operating partnership of the Company.

