-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endurance International Group Holdings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.18). Endurance International Group Holdings reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endurance International Group Holdings.

Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. Endurance International Group Holdings had a positive return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm earned $292.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Endurance International Group Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Endurance International Group Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

In other Endurance International Group Holdings news, insider David C. Bryson sold 5,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $42,205.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,631.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 102,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $781,434.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 307,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,181 shares of company stock worth $826,642 over the last quarter. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Endurance International Group Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Endurance International Group Holdings by 14.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group Holdings during the third quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Endurance International Group Holdings by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI) remained flat at $7.60 during midday trading on Monday. 442,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $1.08 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. Endurance International Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Endurance International Group Holdings Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc (Endurance) is a provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) succeed online. The Company operates through two segments: Web Presence and Email Marketing. The Company’s Web presence segment consists of Web hosting, domains and the related products and services.

