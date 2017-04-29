$0.20 EPS Expected for US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods Holding Corp’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods Holding Corp.

US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company earned $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods Holding Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their target price on shares of US Foods Holding Corp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of US Foods Holding Corp to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

In other news, major shareholder Dubilier & Rice Fund V. Clayton sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $538,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 91,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp during the third quarter worth $775,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 105,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD) traded down 0.91% during trading on Monday, reaching $28.20. 506,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $28.54.

About US Foods Holding Corp

US Foods Holding Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a foodservice distributor in the United States. The Company, through US Foods, Inc (USF), markets and primarily distributes fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the United States. These customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

