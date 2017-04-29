$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for SemGroup Corp (SEMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) to announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SemGroup Corp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. SemGroup Corp reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SemGroup Corp will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SemGroup Corp.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup Corp in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SemGroup Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

Shares of SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) remained flat at $33.30 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,478 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 832.50 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70. SemGroup Corp has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

