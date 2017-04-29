Brokerages expect that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. SP Plus Corp posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus Corp will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus Corp.

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. SP Plus Corp had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SP. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of SP Plus Corp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/0-19-earnings-per-share-expected-for-sp-plus-corp-sp-this-quarter-updated.html.

Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) traded down 0.77% on Monday, hitting $32.40. 79,808 shares of the stock traded hands. SP Plus Corp has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $714.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 1,900 shares of SP Plus Corp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $60,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Hagerman sold 1,314 shares of SP Plus Corp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $44,360.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its position in shares of SP Plus Corp by 3.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus Corp during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus Corp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SP Plus Corp during the fourth quarter worth $1,933,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of SP Plus Corp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SP Plus Corp

SP Plus Corporation (SP Plus) is a provider of parking management, ground transportation and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Region One (Urban), Region Two (Airport transportation), Region Three and Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus Corp (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.