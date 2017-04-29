$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for J.Jill Inc (JILL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that J.Jill Inc (NASDAQ:JILL) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J.Jill’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.Jill will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J.Jill.
J.Jill (NASDAQ:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter.
JILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.
Shares of J.Jill (NASDAQ:JILL) traded down 1.12% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. 69,836 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $577.46 million and a PE ratio of 24.00. J.Jill has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24.
In other news, major shareholder Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 865,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $10,457,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
J.Jill Company Profile
J.Jill, Inc (J.Jill) operates as a specialty retailer in the women’s apparel industry. J.Jill is a women’s apparel brand focused on customer in the 40-65 age segment. The Company operates an integrated omni-channel platform that is diversified across its retail stores, Website and catalogs. It operates in the retail and direct channels segment.
