-$0.17 EPS Expected for Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Manitowoc Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.10). Manitowoc Company reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc Company will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manitowoc Company.

Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company earned $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. Manitowoc Company had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. Manitowoc Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of Manitowoc Company from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitowoc Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 target price (up from $6.20) on shares of Manitowoc Company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Manitowoc Company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Manitowoc Company to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

In other news, CEO Barry Pennypacker acquired 78,000 shares of Manitowoc Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $493,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,420 shares in the company, valued at $547,038.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Louis F. Raymond sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $32,708.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,358.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $238,468. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in Manitowoc Company by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 17,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in Manitowoc Company during the third quarter worth $106,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Manitowoc Company by 37.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc Company during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Manitowoc Company by 5,010.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 30,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW) traded down 0.50% during trading on Monday, reaching $5.97. 2,242,123 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The firm’s market cap is $836.93 million. Manitowoc Company has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

About Manitowoc Company

The Manitowoc Company, Inc is a provider of engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry. The Company operates through the Crane business segment. It designs, manufactures and distributes a line of crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes, which it sells under the Manitowoc brand name. It also designs and manufactures a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes, which it sells under the Potain brand name.

