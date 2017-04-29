$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Mercury Systems reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business earned $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.54 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRCY. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Mercury Systems news, insider Mark Aslett sold 9,600 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $323,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 605,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,373,358.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,944. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,837,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,725,000 after buying an additional 228,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 28.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,678,000 after buying an additional 266,156 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,048,000 after buying an additional 70,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after buying an additional 159,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 816,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,899,000 after buying an additional 41,714 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) traded up 0.13% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.38. 553,203 shares of the company traded hands. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components.

