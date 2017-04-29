$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Astoria Financial Corp (AF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Astoria Financial Corp’s earnings. Astoria Financial Corp reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Astoria Financial Corp will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Astoria Financial Corp.

Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business earned $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 million. Astoria Financial Corp had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Astoria Financial Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Astoria Financial Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astoria Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) traded down 1.45% on Tuesday, reaching $20.39. 1,142,468 shares of the company were exchanged. Astoria Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Astoria Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

In other Astoria Financial Corp news, insider Robert J. Destefano sold 15,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $281,592.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,141.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gerard C. Keegan sold 71,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $1,341,445.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,764 shares of company stock worth $3,272,048. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Astoria Financial Corp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 501,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Astoria Financial Corp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Astoria Financial Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,319,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,868,000 after buying an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Astoria Financial Corp by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 152,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Astoria Financial Corp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,270 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astoria Financial Corp

Astoria Financial Corporation is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business is the operation of its subsidiary, Astoria Bank. Astoria Bank’s primary business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and businesses and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, principal repayments on loans and securities and borrowings, primarily in multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, one- to four-family, or residential, mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

