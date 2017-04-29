-$0.12 EPS Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.10). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,663.58% and a negative return on equity of 89.07%.
Separately, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $13,649,000. RA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $11,212,000. RTW Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $8,208,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) traded down 4.24% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. 808,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $117.82 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $8.22.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Arrowhead Research Corporation, develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a portfolio of ribonucleic acid (RNA) chemistries and modes of delivery, the Company’s therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce knockdown of target genes.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.