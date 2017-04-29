-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Castlight Health reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 73.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.57%. The business had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million.

CSLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Castlight Health in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen and Company initiated coverage on Castlight Health in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

Shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) traded down 6.10% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,723 shares. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock’s market capitalization is $405.77 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) This Quarter” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/0-09-earnings-per-share-expected-for-castlight-health-inc-cslt-this-quarter-updated.html.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Giovanni M. Colella sold 34,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $129,355.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,182.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO John Mccracken sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $53,427.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $342,100. Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 23.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 519,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter worth $1,664,000. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 138.3% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 184,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 107,268 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 67,459 shares in the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc offers a health benefits platform that engages employees to make healthcare decisions, and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. The Company operates through cloud-based products segment. Its products deliver employee engagement and enable employers to integrate benefit programs into a single platform available to employees and their families.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castlight Health (CSLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.