-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Castlight Health reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Castlight Health.
Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 73.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.57%. The business had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million.
CSLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Castlight Health in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen and Company initiated coverage on Castlight Health in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.
Shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) traded down 6.10% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,723 shares. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock’s market capitalization is $405.77 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.
In other Castlight Health news, CEO Giovanni M. Colella sold 34,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $129,355.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,182.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO John Mccracken sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $53,427.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $342,100. Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 23.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 519,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter worth $1,664,000. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 138.3% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 184,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 107,268 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 67,459 shares in the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Castlight Health
Castlight Health, Inc offers a health benefits platform that engages employees to make healthcare decisions, and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. The Company operates through cloud-based products segment. Its products deliver employee engagement and enable employers to integrate benefit programs into a single platform available to employees and their families.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castlight Health (CSLT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.