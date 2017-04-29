-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forterra Inc (FRTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forterra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forterra will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Forterra.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRTA. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc upped their target price on Forterra from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays PLC began coverage on Forterra in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.
Shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) traded down 1.54% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. 151,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.23 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. Forterra has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $22.76.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
