$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for GasLog Ltd (GLOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.01). GasLog reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. GasLog had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. GasLog’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc raised GasLog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised GasLog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of GasLog in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised GasLog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GasLog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) traded down 3.42% during trading on Monday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 350,692 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.14 billion. GasLog has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. GasLog’s payout ratio is -74.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog during the third quarter valued at about $13,589,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 11.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,390,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after buying an additional 358,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after buying an additional 61,071 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog during the third quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 2,764.5% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 54,433 shares during the period. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for GasLog Ltd (GLOG) This Quarter” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/0-05-earnings-per-share-expected-for-gaslog-ltd-glog-this-quarter-updated.html.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. is an international owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The Company provides support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. The Company’s owned consolidated fleet consists of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships in operation and five LNG carriers on order.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.