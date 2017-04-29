$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for FairPoint Communications Inc (FRP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FairPoint Communications Inc (NASDAQ:FRP) to report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FairPoint Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is ($0.86). FairPoint Communications posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that FairPoint Communications will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FairPoint Communications.
FairPoint Communications (NASDAQ:FRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. FairPoint Communications had a net margin of 15.70% and a negative return on equity of 627.47%.
FRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FairPoint Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price objective on shares of FairPoint Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
FairPoint Communications (NASDAQ:FRP) traded down 2.00% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.15. 165,113 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $460.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.32. FairPoint Communications has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in FairPoint Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in FairPoint Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in FairPoint Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in FairPoint Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in FairPoint Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
About FairPoint Communications
FairPoint Communications, Inc is a provider of data, voice and communications services to business, wholesale and residential customers within its service territories. The Company offers its customers a suite of services, such as Ethernet, Session Initiation Protocol Trunking (SIP-Trunking), hosted Primary Branch Exchange (hosted PBX), managed services, data center colocation services, high capacity data transport and other Internet protocol (IP)-based services over its fiber-based network.
