Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zynga Inc. is the world’s largest social game developer with users playing their games which include CityVille, FarmVille, FrontierVille, Words With Friends, Mafia Wars, Zynga Poker, Cafe World, and Treasure Isle. Zynga Inc. games are available on a number of global platforms including Facebook, MySpace, Yahoo, the iPad, the iPhone and Android devices. They operate their games as live services, by which they mean that they continue to support and update games after launch and gather daily, metrics-based player feedback that enable them to continually enhance their games by adding new content and features. All of their games are free to play, and they generate revenue through the in-game sale of virtual goods and advertising. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $5.00 price target on Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.55.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) opened at 2.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The firm’s market cap is $2.49 billion. Zynga has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The business earned $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zynga will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 19,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $52,443.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,668.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 167,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $457,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,115,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,253 shares of company stock valued at $555,944. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zynga by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,609,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,929,000 after buying an additional 7,879,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Zynga by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 19,206,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,892,000 after buying an additional 596,331 shares in the last quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP increased its stake in Zynga by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 18,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,573,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Zynga by 48.2% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,353,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,593,000 after buying an additional 5,969,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,928,000 after buying an additional 298,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc is a provider of social game services. The Company develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System (iOS) operating system and Android operating system and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Company has developed a range of social games, including games in its Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker and FarmVille franchises.

