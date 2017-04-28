ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “ZTO Express Inc. is an express delivery company. It provides express delivery service through its nationwide network as well as other value-added logistics services. The Company offers route planning and optimization, waybill tracking system and transportation management system. ZTO Express Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Vetr cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.17.

ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) opened at 13.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.20. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 29.2% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is an express delivery company in China. The Company provides express delivery service through its nationwide network, as well as other value-added logistics services. The Company provides its services for a range of online merchants and consumers transacting on the Chinese e-commerce platforms, such as Alibaba and JD.com.

