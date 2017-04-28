Zpg Plc (ZPG) Receives GBX 399.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zpg Plc (LON:ZPG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 399.50 ($5.11).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZPG shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a ” neutral” rating and issued a GBX 372 ($4.76) price target on shares of Zpg Plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a ” hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.03) target price on shares of Zpg Plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a ” buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.11) target price on shares of Zpg Plc in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Zpg Plc from GBX 400 ($5.11) to GBX 440 ($5.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.31) target price on shares of Zpg Plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other Zpg Plc news, insider Robin Klein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 388 ($4.96), for a total transaction of £388,000 ($496,036.82). Also, insider Sherry Coutu sold 128,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 388 ($4.96), for a total value of £499,550 ($638,647.40). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 117 shares of company stock valued at $44,707.

Zpg Plc (LON:ZPG) traded down 0.08% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 370.00. The company had a trading volume of 324,078 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.53 billion. Zpg Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 226.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 401.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 379.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 340.87.

About Zpg Plc

ZPG PLC, formerly Zoopla Property Group Plc, is a provider of digital media and lead generation platform that owns and operates digital consumer brands, including Zoopla, uSwitch and PrimeLocation. it has two divisions: Property Services and Comparison Services. The Property Services division includes the United Kingdom (UK) Agency, which represents property advertising services provided to estate agents and lettings agents; New Homes, which represents property advertising services provided to new home developers, and Other Property Services, which represents overseas property advertising services, display advertising and data services.

