Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) to announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.46. Zoetis posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.96% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Off Wall Street reissued a “strong sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Zoetis by 0.7% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 274,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 152,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Zoetis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 347,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) traded down 0.62% on Friday, reaching $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,341,793 shares. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.44%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

