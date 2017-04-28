Jefferies Group Comments on Zions Bancorp’s Q2 2017 Earnings (ZION)

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.73 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZION. Barclays PLC upped their price target on Zions Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. FIG Partners dropped their price target on Zions Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.
Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) opened at 40.66 on Friday. Zions Bancorp has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $48.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.47.
Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $621 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zions Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.08%.
In other Zions Bancorp news, Director Shelley Thomas Williams sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $1,098,640.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,590.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Abbott sold 6,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $313,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,509 shares of company stock worth $2,101,912 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorp during the first quarter worth $169,000. SRB Corp purchased a new position in Zions Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Zions Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
About Zions Bancorp
Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorp (ZION)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.