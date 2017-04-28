Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $825,751,000 after buying an additional 367,144 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,111,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,593,000 after buying an additional 23,992 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,395,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $441,529,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 6.1% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,324,000 after buying an additional 157,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 2,508,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,155,000 after buying an additional 63,212 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) opened at 118.10 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $95.63 and a 52-week high of $133.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.74 and its 200-day moving average is $113.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post $8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

In related news, insider David C. Dvorak sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $126,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,768,585.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

