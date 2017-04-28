Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $39.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zillow Group, Inc. provides real estate and home-related brands on the Web and mobile. The company focuses on home lifecycle which include renting, buying, selling, financing and home improvement. Its portfolio of consumer brands consists of Zillow(R), Trulia(R), StreetEasy(R) and HotPads(R). The company’s business brands includes ActiveRain(R), Diverse Solutions(R), Market Leader(R), Mortech(R), Postlets(R) and Retsly(TM). Zillow Group Inc., formerly known as Zillow Inc., is headquartered in Seattle. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen and Company reiterated a market perform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zillow Group to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.41.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) opened at 38.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36. The firm’s market cap is $7.09 billion. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm earned $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $406,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

