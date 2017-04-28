Tucows Inc. (TCX) Given $33.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $33.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tucows an industry rank of 49 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) traded down 1.10% on Tuesday, hitting $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30,290 shares. Tucows has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $615.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Tucows had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm earned $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tucows will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tucows news, EVP David John Woroch sold 5,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,892.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rawleigh Hazen Iv Ralls sold 51,250 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $2,525,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,617.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,920,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Micawber Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tucows during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its position in shares of Tucows by 1,041.9% in the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 216,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 197,961 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Tucows by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tucows during the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 22.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc is engaged in providing Internet services. The Company’s segments include Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment includes mobile, fixed high-speed Internet access services, Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services and portfolio services.

