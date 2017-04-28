Zacks: Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Orchid Island Capital’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Frank P. Filipps acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,043.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Van Heuvelen acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,289.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,600. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 43.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 66,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 51,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/zacks-orchid-island-capital-inc-orc-given-11-00-average-target-price-by-analysts-updated.html.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) opened at 10.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $360.30 million, a PE ratio of 133.29 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.23%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The Company’s business objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total returns to its investors over the long term through a combination of capital appreciation and the payment of regular monthly distributions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.