Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Select Comfort Corp. (SCSS) to “Hold”

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SELECT COMFORT is engaged in the manufacture, specialty retailing and direct marketing of premium quality, innovative adjustable-firmness beds and other sleep-related products. “

SCSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Select Comfort Corp. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Select Comfort Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc downgraded Select Comfort Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Comfort Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) traded down 0.53% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.97. 1,143,972 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.69. Select Comfort Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Select Comfort Corp. had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm earned $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Comfort Corp. will post $1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Comfort Corp. news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $191,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,102.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Kimball sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $1,141,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,204 shares of company stock valued at $5,841,399 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCSS. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Comfort Corp. during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Select Comfort Corp. by 17.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Comfort Corp. by 37.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Comfort Corp. during the first quarter valued at about $24,539,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Comfort Corp. by 27.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Select Comfort Corp. Company Profile

Select Comfort Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories. Its Sleep Number bed offers SleepIQ technology sensors that work directly with the bed’s DualAir technology to track each individual’s sleep.

