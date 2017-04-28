NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NRG Energy is gaining from its asset drop-down program that is in sync with its long- term growth strategy. NRG Energy’s cost saving measures, debt reduction plans and expansion of renewable operations should further drive growth. The company has achieved cost savings of $539 million in 2016 through reduction in administrative, marketing and development expenses. The current rate of return from the company’s share is higher than the broader industry’s gain in the last twelve months. However, stringent environmental regulations which can impact 15 of its coal-fired generation units, fluctuating weather conditions and intense competition in the power markets are headwinds.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NRG. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) traded down 2.38% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. 3,956,287 shares of the stock were exchanged. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. The firm’s market cap is $5.32 billion.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.00. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -0.66%.

In related news, Director John C. Wilder, Jr. acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $20,964,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $140,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in NRG Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,482,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,457,000 after buying an additional 166,028 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $281,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,966,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,147,000 after buying an additional 648,116 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 223.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 743,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 513,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 247.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 581,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 414,229 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc (NRG) is an integrated power company. The Company is engaged in producing, selling and delivering electricity and related products and services in various markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Generation, Retail, Renewables, NRG Yield, Inc (NRG Yield) and Corporate activities.

