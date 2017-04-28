Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) to “Strong-Buy”

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) traded down 2.23% on Friday, reaching $37.75. 178,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company earned $98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.22 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post $2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-first-interstate-bancsystem-inc-fibk-to-strong-buy.html.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $29,726.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $201,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,952.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,877.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,094 shares of company stock worth $244,859. Company insiders own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 1.4% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 44,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial and bank holding company. The Company, through its bank subsidiary First Interstate Bank (the Bank), delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. The Company operates through community banking segment.

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.