Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Conduent Inc (CNDT) to “Buy”

Conduent Inc (NASDAQ:CNDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

CNDT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc started coverage on Conduent in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Conduent in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Conduent in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conduent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) traded down 0.79% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. 1,077,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Conduent has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The stock’s market cap is $3.31 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Conduent’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conduent will post $0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated is a provider of business process services, including transaction-intensive processing, analytics and automation services. The Company’s segments include Commercial Industries, Healthcare and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a range of industries (other than healthcare).

