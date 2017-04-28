Zacks Investment Research Lowers Post Holdings Inc (POST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Post Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded ready-to-eat cereals in the United States and Canada. The Company’s products are manufactured through a production platform consisting of four owned primary facilities and sold through a variety of channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. Its portfolio of brands includes diverse offerings such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Post Selects, Great Grains, Spoon Size Shredded Wheat, Post Raisin Bran, Grape-Nuts and Honeycomb. Post Holdings Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Post Holdings from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Post Holdings from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.17.

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) opened at 84.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.46. Post Holdings has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $89.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 0.17.

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company earned $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Post Holdings had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 1.37%. Post Holdings’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,887,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,649,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings by 20.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 182,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

About Post Holdings

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands.

