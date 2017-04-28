Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land contract drilling services and production services to independent and major oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company’s Drilling Services division provides contract land drilling services to operators in Texas, Louisiana, Mid-Continent, Rocky Mountain, and Appalachian regions; and in Colombia. Pioneer also provides well servicing, wireline, coiled tubing and fishing and rental services to producers in the U.S. Gulf Coast, offshore Gulf of Mexico, Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions through its Production Services Segment. Pioneer Energy Services Corp., formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company, is based in San Antonio, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial Corp. initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Wunderlich upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Energy Services Corp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) opened at 3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. Pioneer Energy Services Corp has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The firm’s market cap is $246.34 million.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Pioneer Energy Services Corp had a negative net margin of 45.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pioneer Energy Services Corp will post ($0.62) EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pioneer Energy Services Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,652,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 25,126 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Pioneer Energy Services Corp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 508,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pioneer Energy Services Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Energy Services Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. Finally, Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Pioneer Energy Services Corp by 184.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 242,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Energy Services Corp

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling services and production services to a group of independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally in Colombia. The Company operates through two segments, which include drilling services segment and production services segment.

