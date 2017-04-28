Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company which owns 100% of the capital stock of Pinnacle National Bank, a national bank operating in the Nashville, Tennessee metropolitan area. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PNFP. Stephens downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Sandler O’Neill raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) opened at 65.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.59 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,954,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,765,000 after buying an additional 485,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,932,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $12,885,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,506,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,430,000 after buying an additional 233,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $12,123,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The Company operates as a community bank primarily in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis and Chattanooga, Tennessee and other counties. It provides the personalized service associated with small community banks, while seeking to offer the products and services, such as investments and treasury management.

