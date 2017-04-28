PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “PACWEST BANCORP, formerly First Community Bancorp, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank. Through sixty full-service community banking branches, Pacific Western provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction and commercial loans, to small and medium-sized businesses. Pacific Western’s branches are located in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego and San Bernardino Counties. Through its subsidiary BFI Business Finance and its divisions First Community Financial and Pacific Western SBA Lending, Pacific Western also provides working capital financing to growing companies located throughout the Southwest, primarily in the states of Arizona, California and Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PACW. FIG Partners set a $61.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) opened at 50.49 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $267.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.30 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 31.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/zacks-investment-research-lowers-pacwest-bancorp-pacw-to-hold-updated.html.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner bought 2,072 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $98,938.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 528,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,256,598.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Rusnak bought 2,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,414.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,572 shares of company stock valued at $218,398 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 21,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 77 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.