Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

NAT has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.13 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) opened at 8.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business earned $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.49 million. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/zacks-investment-research-lowers-nordic-american-tanker-ltd-nat-to-sell-updated.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 1.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 10,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 7.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. The Company owns approximately 26 vessels, including approximately two new buildings under construction, of approximately 156,000 deadweight tonnage (dwt) each. The Company’s Suezmaxes tankers can carry over one million barrels of oil.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.