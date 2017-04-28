Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The shares of JLL outperformed the Zacks categorized Real Estate-Operations industry year to date. However, its earnings per share estimate for first-quarter and full year 2017, moved down over the past 30 days. In fact, uneasiness in certain global economies, unfavorable currency movements, stiff competition from international, regional and local players remain concerns for the company. Further, hike in interest rates is likely to lower the growth tempo of the commercial real estate sector and negatively impact JLL’s business activities. However, the company’s diversified product & services range, vast knowledge of domestic and international real estate markets and a spate of strategic investment activities have the capability to drive its bottom line.”

JLL has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) opened at 115.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.67. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $123.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average of $104.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post $7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 48,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

