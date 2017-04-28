Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

ICHR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Ichor Holdings in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ichor Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Ichor Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company boosted their price target on shares of Ichor Holdings from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ichor Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) opened at 19.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $480.00 million and a P/E ratio of 27.70. Ichor Holdings has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company earned $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Ichor Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $2,887,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Ichor Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $3,540,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ichor Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $4,058,000. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Ichor Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $178,325,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor Holdings

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. The Company’s primary offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

