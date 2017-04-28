First Data Corp (FDC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDC. Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Data Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Data Corp in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of First Data Corp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of First Data Corp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of First Data Corp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) traded down 0.58% during trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. 834,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. First Data Corp has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $16.67.

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. First Data Corp had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDC. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Data Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $192,237,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Data Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $59,446,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Data Corp by 145.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,094,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,205,000 after buying an additional 3,614,087 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of First Data Corp by 71.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,638,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,362,000 after buying an additional 2,766,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in First Data Corp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,126,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,866,000 after buying an additional 2,516,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

First Data Corp Company Profile

First Data Corporation is a provider of commerce-enabling technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions and card issuers. The Company’s segments are Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), Network & Security Solutions (NSS), and Corporate. The GBS segment provides businesses of all sizes and types with a range of solutions at the point of sale, including merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, point-of-sale, and other business solutions.

