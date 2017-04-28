Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Information Services shares underperformed the Zacks categorized Financial Transaction Services industry, over the past six months. Though we remain cautious owing to several issues, including the ongoing consolidation in the banking sector and stiff competition, the company remains well positioned for growth given its attractive core business with a recurring revenue model and diversified product portfolio, along with benefits from strategic acquisitions as well as several ongoing strategic initiatives. It expects 2017 adjusted earnings per share in the band of $4.15–$4.30, reflecting an increase of 9–13% year over year.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $89.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.68.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) opened at 84.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.73. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $84.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post $4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/zacks-investment-research-lowers-fidelity-national-information-servcs-inc-fis-to-sell-updated.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 60.12%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 219,017 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $17,525,740.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,546,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen T. Thompson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $263,072.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,786.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,398 shares of company stock valued at $51,730,186 over the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 18,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.7% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,176,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,645,000 after buying an additional 132,902 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.