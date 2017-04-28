Zacks Investment Research Lowers F.N.B. Corp (FNB) to Sell

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. Corp in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. Corp in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) traded down 2.20% on Friday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800,220 shares. F.N.B. Corp has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84.

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.73 million. F.N.B. Corp had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 7.87%. F.N.B. Corp’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post $0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank C. Mencini bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $44,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,407 shares in the company, valued at $199,362.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura E. Ellsworth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,216.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in F.N.B. Corp during the third quarter valued at about $821,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. Corp by 21.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in F.N.B. Corp during the third quarter valued at about $19,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in F.N.B. Corp by 23.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. Corp by 2.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B. Corp

F.N.B. Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance and Consumer Finance. Its Community Banking segment consists of First National Bank of Pennsylvania (FNBPA), which offers services, including commercial and individual demand, savings and time deposit accounts and commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans.

