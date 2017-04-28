Dominos Pizza UK & IRL Plc (NASDAQ:DPUKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Dominos Pizza UK & IRL Plc (NASDAQ:DPUKY) opened at 8.80 on Tuesday. Dominos Pizza UK & IRL Plc has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dominos Pizza UK & IRL Plc (DPUKY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/zacks-investment-research-lowers-dominos-pizza-uk-irl-plc-dpuky-to-sell-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dominos Pizza UK & IRL Plc (DPUKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dominos Pizza UK & IRL Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominos Pizza UK & IRL Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.