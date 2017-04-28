ASML Holding NV (ASML) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ASML Holding NV in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ASML Holding NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ASML Holding NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. ABN Amro began coverage on shares of ASML Holding NV in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pacific Crest reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ASML Holding NV in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) opened at 132.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.73 and a 200 day moving average of $116.22. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.23. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $90.43 and a 1-year high of $134.95.

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. ASML Holding NV had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post $4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. ASML Holding NV’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV by 2,705.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding NV during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML Holding NV

ASML Holding N.V. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of chip-making equipment. The Company is engaged in the development, production, marketing, selling and servicing of semiconductor equipment systems, consisting of lithography systems. The Company’s products include systems, and installed base products and services.

