Zacks Investment Research Lowers Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) to Sell

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES is the premier provider of on-demand transaction management software to Tier One communications service providers. Synchronoss enables service providers to drive growth in new and existing markets while delivering an improved customer experience at lower costs. The company’s flagship ActivationNow and ConvergenceNow software platforms automate, synchronize and simplify electronic service creation and management of advanced wireline, wireless and IP services across existing networks. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNCR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) traded down 46.02% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. 27,245,946 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.25. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $584.53 million, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 2.28.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.11 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post $2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Schuette sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $28,376.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ronald Prague sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $36,036.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,015 shares of company stock worth $887,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at $183,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company’s portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions.

