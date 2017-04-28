Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Huntington’s shares outperformed the Zacks categorized Midwest Banks industry, over the last six months. Following the recent Fed rate hike, margin pressure for the company finally seems to be easing. Notably, the company has increased its prime lending rate to 4.00% from 3.75% on recent hike. The company’s steady capital deployment activities continue to enhance its shareholders value. Further, FirstMerit deal is expected to result in $255 million of annualized cost savings. However, escalating costs remains a major headwind for the company. Also, a stringent regulatory landscape will continue to hurt the financials in the near-term.”

HBAN has been the topic of several other reports. Hilliard Lyons lowered Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. FBR & Co raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $14.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) opened at 12.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post $0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $100,416.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,416.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

