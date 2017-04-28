Zacks Investment Research Downgrades County Bancorp Inc (ICBK) to Sell

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICBK. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) traded up 0.37% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. 5,836 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $35.89. The company has a market cap of $181.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.60.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company earned $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post $1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other County Bancorp news, CFO David Kohlmeyer bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $68,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $185,392.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Censky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 247,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,602 shares of company stock worth $292,932 and have sold 34,354 shares worth $981,880. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $3,668,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 107.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 91.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 98,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary activities consist of holding the stock of its subsidiary bank, Investors Community Bank (the Bank), and providing banking and related business activities through the Bank and its other subsidiaries. It operates in the community banking segment.

