Coach Inc (COH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coach Inc (NYSE:COH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Coach has undertaken transformational initiatives revolving around products, stores and marketing to bring itself back on the growth trajectory and emerge as a multi-brand company. These efforts have helped it to outpace the industry so far in the year, amid a backdrop of tough retail environment, volatility in tourist spending and macroeconomic headwinds, and also facilitated it to post 12th straight quarter of earnings beat, when it reported second-quarter fiscal 2017 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. Coach also registered positive comparable-store sales at its North American segment and witnessed healthy growth at its international operations. However, despite reporting better-than-expected results, Coach lowered its fiscal 2017 sales forecast due to recent strengthening of dollar. Nevertheless, the company continues to anticipate double-digit growth in earnings per share for the fiscal year.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COH. Vetr upgraded shares of Coach from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on shares of Coach and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coach in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Coach from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Coach in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coach has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Coach (NYSE:COH) traded up 1.01% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.82. 2,219,857 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.49. Coach has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coach had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coach will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Coach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Coach during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Coach by 2.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coach during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Coach by 38.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Coach during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coach

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

